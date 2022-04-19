Watch Every Try Scored By Ireland’s Underage Teams This Easter

Ireland’s underage representative teams, sponsored by PwC, returned to action for the first time since 2019 over the Easter break as both the Under-18 Men and Women competed at Six Nations Festivals and the Under-19 Men hosted a two-match series against France.

Katie Fitzhenry’s Ireland Under-18 Women’s squad compete in the inaugural U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh, playing two 35 minute games the first day. They were edged out by England (17-12) before France got the better of them (26-0).

On the festival’s final day, the Ireland U-18 Women put in another impressive display in their full international against Wales, but finished on the wrong side of a 17-10 scoreline.

UNDER-18 WOMEN’S SIX NATIONS FESTIVAL RESULTS:

Day 1 – (35-minute matches)

Scotland 0 Wales 24

England 17 Ireland 12 – day one round-up & video replays / photo gallery

Wales 14 Italy 0

France 26 Ireland 0 – day one round-up & video replays / photo gallery

Scotland 0 Italy 0

England 7 France 29

Day 2 – (70-minute matches)

Ireland 10 Wales 17 – match report & video replay / photo gallery

Scotland 24 Italy 22

England 10 France 72

Over in France, Paul Barr’s Ireland Under-18 Schools side competed in the male equivalent Six Nations Festival in Marcoussis.

They opened their campaign with a 28-23 loss to hosts France but regrouped well to beat Wales 46-26. They finished off with a resounding 40-14 victory over Italy on Easter Sunday.

UNDER-18 MEN’S SIX NATIONS FESTIVAL RESULTS:

Day 1 –

Italy 17 Scotland 31

Wales 14 England 33

France 28 Ireland 23 – match report & video replay / photo gallery

Day 2 –

France 32 Scotland 10

Ireland 46 Wales 26 – match report & video replay / photo gallery

Italy 21 England 28

Day 3 –

Italy 14 Ireland 40 – match report & video replay / photo gallery

England 18 Scotland 15

France 66 Wales 21

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kieran Hallett’s Ireland Under-19 Men played their French counterparts twice over the Easter break, first in Queen’s University Belfast RFC and then again at St. Mary’s College RFC in Dublin.

The Ireland U-19s impressed in the opening match, securing a 26-21 victory. They led at half-time in the second game of the series before the French found their groove and pulled away winning 50-21.

UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERNATIONAL SERIES:

Ireland 26 France 21 – match report & try highlights / photo gallery

Ireland 21 France 50 – match report & try highlights / photo gallery