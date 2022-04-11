Ireland Under-19s Score Four Tries In Hard-Earned Victory

The Ireland Under-19s, sponsored by PwC, scored two tries in each half to edge out France 26-21 in a titanic tussle at Queen’s University Belfast RFC.

Coached by Kieran Hallett, Andrew Browne and Mark Butler, the Ireland side bounced back from an early seven-point deficit with scores from Ihechi Oji, Paddy McCarthy and Conall Henchy (2).

Click here for a full match report. The teams will meet in a second clash at St. Mary’s College RFC on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).