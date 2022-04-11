Huge Pride As Ireland U-18 Women Win First Caps In Edinburgh

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s squad made the step up to international rugby for the first time, helping to make the first day of the inaugural U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival one to remember.

Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium hosted six 35-minute games, with the Katie Fitzhenry-coached Ireland side enjoying some bright moments against their more experienced opponents from England and France.

Ireland’s highlights included tries from Clara Barrett and Robyn O’Connor against England, the latter brilliantly countering from a kick and slaloming past a number of defenders to score.

“The festival is really great for the players to develop, and for us as coaches as well,” said Fitzhenry. “It’ll bring the players further along the pathway. It gives them an element of that high performance level that they could end up in in a couple of years’ time.”

The Ireland youngsters, whose festival experience will also include a training session against Italy, are back in action on Wednesday at 12pm. They will play Wales in a full 70-minute match which will be streamed on the Six Nations YouTube channel.

