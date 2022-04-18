Strong Finish To Festival For Ireland U-18 Schools Team

The Ireland Under-18 Schools team, sponsored by PwC, wrapped up their U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival campaign with a six-try 40-14 win over Italy in sunny Marcoussis .

Ben O’Connor, Hugo McLaughlin (2), captain Sam Berman, Harry Long and Danny Sheahan all touched down, with Gonzaga College winger McLaughlin finishing the tournament with three tries.

Wayne Mitchell, the IRFU’s National NTS and Talent ID Manager, commented: “The U-18 festival is a critical development opportunity for our age-grade players and coaches. It allows them all to compare and benchmark themselves against the best of their age group in the northern Hemisphere.

“The rate of learning and development in these festivals is huge and cannot be underestimated.

“Having the opportunity to work closely with these players on a daily basis over the 12 days in a different environment and country and getting to know them better as individuals is really valuable for us to make better decisions for the future.”

Check out the photos from Ireland’s final festival match at Stade Pierre Camou: