Encouraging Easter Series For Ireland U-19s Despite Dublin Defeat

It was one win apiece at the end of a very entertaining Easter series between the Ireland Under-19s, sponsored by PwC, and the France Under-20 Development team.

Converted tries from Liam Molony, James Nicholson and Ruadhan Quinn had Ireland in a strong position in the second game, but France turned it around with an impressive second half display to win 50-21.

Kieran Hallett’s Ireland side had won last Monday’s opener 26-21 in Belfast, with hooker Conall Henchy scoring two of their four tries from lineout mauls.

Check out the photos from the Ireland U-19s’ second clash with France at St. Mary’s College RFC: