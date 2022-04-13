Ireland U-18 Women End Festival With Exciting Clash With Wales

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s players received their first international caps after closing out the inaugural U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival with a tight 17-10 defeat to Wales .

Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium was the venue for today’s historic occasion as the Katie Fitzhenry-coached Ireland youngsters put together some brilliant phases of play.

After watching Kate Flannery and Hannah Wilson score well-taken tries, Fitzhenry said: “The players adapted really well to the international set-up and having played Saturday already there was definitely less pressure having already experienced pulling on that green jersey for the first time.

“There were still nerves there but I think they stepped up really well and gave everything for that jersey. I am super proud of these girls. I know how hard they’ve all worked these last few weeks and months.”