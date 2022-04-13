Ireland U-18 Schools Side Win With Four-Try Second Half

The Ireland Under-18 Schools team pushed clear of a resilient Wales side in a well-contested U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival encounter in Marcoussis .

Adding to earlier scores from Stephen Smyth and Danny Sheahan, Ireland reeled off a decisive quartet of second half tries shared out between Jack Murphy, captain Sam Berman, Hugo McLaughlin and Luke Kritzinger.

Buoyed by their 46-26 victory, Paul Barr’s young squad will aim for a strong finish to the festival when they play Italy on Easter Sunday (kick-off 11.30am local time/10.30am Irish time).