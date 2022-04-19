Fraser McMullen Cup Final Highlights: UCD v Dublin University

Dublin University and UCD produced another classic contest in the Easter weekend’s Fraser McMullen Cup final at Lakelands Park. Check out the highlights below.

2022 FRASER MCMULLEN CUP FINAL: Saturday, April 16 UCD 23 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 28, Terenure College RFC (after extra-time)

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Michael Moloney, Charlie O’Carroll, Oisin Spain; Con: Michael Moloney; Pens: Michael Moloney 2

Dublin University: Tries: Oisin McCloskey, Conor Booth, Harry Colbert; Cons: Hugh O’Kennedy, Harry Colbert; Pens: Hugh O’Kennedy 2, Harry Colbert

HT: UCD 15 Dublin University 10

At the end of 100 plus minutes of pulsating rugby, the Dublin University Under-20s retained the Fraser McMullen Cup with a 28-23 come-from-behind victory over UCD.

The last club to lift the trophy in both 2018 and 2019, Tony Smeeth’s Dublin University side found themselves staring into a five-point deficit heading towards the end of normal time.

However, a Conor Booth try brought Trinity back on level terms and with full-back Harry Colbert amassing 10 consecutive points during extra-time, they gained the upper hand over their arch rivals.

UCD did fire back late on in the additional periods with a fine finish from replacement Oisin Spain, but they ultimately fell short as Trinity were left to celebrate a famous Fraser McMullen Cup three-in-a-row.

Click here to read the full match report.

Photos from the final are available here.