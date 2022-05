Energia All-Ireland League: Play-Off Final Results Round-Up

There were dramatic finishes in Greystones, Belfast, Ballina and Derry, promotion celebrations for some and the gut-wrenching pain of relegation for others. Check out all of today’s Energia All-Ireland League play-off results below.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: MEN’S DIVISIONS RESULTS:

Saturday, April 30

DIVISION 1A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG:

BALLYNAHINCH 31 (21) v UCC 17 (17), Ballymacarn Park (Ballynahinch won 52-34 on aggregate)

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Conor McAuley, Conor Rankin 2, Josh Hanlon, Greg Hutley; Cons: Conor Rankin 3

UCC: Tries: Andrew O’Mahony, Mark Bissessar; Cons: Daniel Squires 2; Pen: Daniel Squires

HT: Ballynahinch 17 UCC 17

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Ronan Patterson, George Pringle, Greg Hutley, Aaron Cairns; Ryan Wilson, Conor McAuley; Peter Cooper, Josh Hanlon, Kyle McCall, Cormac Izuchukwu, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan (capt), Reuben Crothers, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: David Cooper, John Dickson, Ben Cullen, RuairI Meharg, Callum McLaughlin, Rory Butler, Zac Ward, Callum Irvine.

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Joe O’Leary, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, Matthew Bowen; Billy Kiernan, Andrew O’Mahony; Alessandro Heaney, Tadgh McCarthy, Corey Hanlon, Richard Thompson, Mark Bissessar, Sam O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack Kelleher.

Replacements: Billy Kingston, Alan McDonald, Rory Duggan, Aidan Brien, Peter Hyland, Louis Kahn, Louis Bruce, Cian Bohane.

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

SHANNON 30 NAAS 15, Coonagh

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: David Maher, Jake Flannery, Josh Costello; Cons: Jake Flannery 3; Pens: Jake Flannery 3

Naas: Tries: Fionn Higgins, Gary Kavanagh; Con: Peter Osborne; Pen: Peter Osborne

HT: Shannon 17 Naas 3

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Josh Costello, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Jack O’Donnell; Jake Flannery, Ian Leonard; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, David Maher, Sean McCarthy, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Declan Moore, Daniel Okeke, Kieran Ryan, John O’Sullivan, Ethan Coughlan, Colm Heffernan, Jade Kriel, Darragh McSweeney.

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Craig Ronaldson, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Tim Murphy; Adam Coyle, John Sutton, Peter King, Paul Monahan, Patrick O’Flaherty, Cillian Dempsey, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Jack Barry, Conor Doyle, David Benn, Paulie Tolofua, Connor Halpenny, Matt Stapleton, Fionn Higgins.

DIVISION 1B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG:

BANBRIDGE 24 (25) NAVAN 0 (17), Rifle Park (Banbridge won 49-17 on aggregate)

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: Robin Sinton, Michael Cromie, Conor Field; Cons: Adam Doherty 3; Pen: Adam Doherty

Navan: –

HT: Banbridge 14 Navan 0

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joe Finnegan, Ben Carson, Josh Cromie; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Brendan McSorley, Matthew Laird, Alex Weir, David McCann, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Timothy Savage, Josh Chambers, Christian Trimble, Martin Vorster, Max Lyttle, Aaron Kennedy, Macauley Little, Ross Cartmill.

NAVAN: Ben Daly; Rory Gordon, Evan Dixon, Riaan van der Vyver, Sean McEntagart; Colm O’Reilly, Mark Farrell; Niall Farrelly, Jack Nelson, Eoin King, Eoghan Noonan, Conor Hand, Ben McEntagart, Conor Farrell (capt), Conor Ryan.

Replacements: David Clarke, Liam Carroll, Charles Johnston, Ciaran O’Reilly, Ronan Meegan, Shane Walshe, Keith Kavanagh, Willie McAleese.

DIVISION 2A PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Queen’s University 17 Buccaneers 18, Dub Lane

DIVISION 2A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG:

Nenagh Ormond 26 (17) v Rainey Old Boys 13 (17), New Ormond Park (Nenagh Ormond won 43-30 on aggregate)

DIVISION 2B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Greystones 23 Blackrock College 25, Dr Hickey Park

DIVISION 2B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG:

Ballina 15 (19) v Galwegians 3 (34), Heffernan Park (Galwegians won 37-34 on aggregate)

DIVISION 2C PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL:

Enniscorthy 41 Skerries 14, Alcast Park

DIVISION 2C RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG:

City of Derry 17 (17) v Clonmel 8 (33), Judge’s Road (Clonmel won 41-34 on aggregate)

Sunday, May 1

DIVISION 1A FINAL:

CLONTARF v TERENURE COLLEGE, Aviva Stadium, 3pm (live on TG4)

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.