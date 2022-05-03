Dwan Try Seals Division 2B Title For Never-Say-Die Blackrock

Blackrock College staged a unforgettable fightback from 17 points down to win the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B promotion play-off final against Greystones .

James Blaney’s men scored 22 points in the last 27 minutes at Dr Hickey Park, with out-half Peter Quirke finishing with 15 points and Matthew Cosgrove having a big influence off Blackrock’s bench.

Back rower Cosgrove made a midfield break which led to ‘Rock’s decisive try in the final play. Quirke’s looping pass sent centre Matthew Dwan over in the right corner to seal a 25-23 victory.

It was a hugely disappointing finish to a stellar season for Greystones, who topped the table and scored 692 points across the full campaign. ‘Stones captain Killian Marmion and his team-mates can hold their heads high.

