Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – 2021/22 Ups And Downs
Shannon are back in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight for the first time since 2019, while there was also promotion joy today for Buccaneers, Blackrock College and Enniscorthy.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:
DIVISION 1A:
All-Ireland League champions: Clontarf v Terenure College (Final, Aviva Stadium, 3pm, Sunday, May 1)
Relegated: UCC (52-34 aggregate play-off defeat v Ballynahinch)
Promoted from Division 1B: Shannon
Ten Division 1A clubs for next season: Clontarf, Terenure College, Lansdowne, Cork Constitution, Dublin University, Young Munster, Garryowen, UCD, Ballynahinch, Shannon
DIVISION 1B:
Division 1B champions/Promoted: Shannon (30-15 play-off final win v Naas)
Relegated: Navan (49-17 aggregate play-off defeat v Banbridge)
Promoted from Division 2A: Buccaneers
Ten Division 1B clubs for next season: UCC, Naas, Old Wesley, Highfield, St. Mary’s College, City of Armagh, Old Belvedere, Malone, Banbridge, Buccaneers
DIVISION 2A:
Division 2A champions/Promoted: Buccaneers (18-17 play-off final win v Queen’s University)
Relegated: Rainey Old Boys (43-30 aggregate play-off defeat v Nenagh Ormond)
Promoted from Division 2B: Blackrock College
Ten Division 2A clubs for next season: Navan, Queen’s University, Cashel, Ballymena, Old Crescent, MU Barnhall, UL Bohemians, Dolphin, Nenagh Ormond, Blackrock College
DIVISION 2B:
Division 2B champions/Promoted: Blackrock College (25-23 play-off final win v Greystones)
Relegated: Ballina (37-34 aggregate play-off defeat v Galwegians)
Promoted from Division 2C: Enniscorthy
Ten Division 2B clubs for next season: Rainey Old Boys, Greystones, Belfast Harlequins, Galway Corinthians, Wanderers, Sligo, Dungannon, Malahide, Galwegians, Enniscorthy
DIVISION 2C:
Division 2C champions/Promoted: Enniscorthy (41-14 play-off final win v Skerries)
Relegated: City of Derry (41-34 aggregate play-off defeat v Clonmel)
All-Ireland Provincial League champions/Promoted from junior rugby: Instonians (via play-offs)
Ten Division 2C clubs for next season: Ballina, Skerries, Bangor, Tullamore, Midleton, Bruff, Omagh Academicals, Sunday’s Well, Clonmel, Instonians
ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ROBIN SERIES:
All-Ireland Provincial League champions/Promoted from junior rugby: Instonians (via play-offs)
