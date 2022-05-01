Clontarf Finish Memorable Top Flight Season As League Champions

Clontarf held off the challenge of first-time finalists Terenure to win their third Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A crown at the Aviva Stadium .

In front of a raucous crowd of 5,788 – a record attendance for an AIL final at the redeveloped stadium – both teams rolled up their sleeves to produce an end-to-end spectacle.

‘Tarf’s experience told as the game wore on and they weathered an early Terenure storm and go in 22-16 at the break.

A breathless second half only produced two tries, but it was a nervy final few minutes as ‘Nure sought a match-winning score. In the end, the north Dubliners held firm for a 29-23 win.