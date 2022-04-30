Highlights From Kingspan Stadium As Ireland Strike Late Against Scotland

The celebrations were loud and long as Ireland finished the Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations in dramatic fashion as the rain fell at Kingspan Stadium .

Leading 8-5 at half time, thanks to a Neve Jones try and a Hannah O’Connor penalty, Greg McWilliams’ side coughed up three penalties to give Scotland a six-point lead going into the final minutes of the game.

Ireland hammered at the Scotland until Enya Breen forced her way over with the clock in the red before coolly slotting over the match-winning conversion.