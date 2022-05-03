Table Toppers Enniscorthy Earn Promotion From Division 2C

Enniscorthy proved to be the only table-topping team to secure promotion this season, as they ran out impressive 40-14 winners over Skerries in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C play-off final .

Having come up from junior rugby in 2019, ‘Scorthy have climbed up another rung thanks to tries from Dominik Morycki (2), Davie Murphy, Daniel Pim, David O’Dwyer and Tom Ryan in Saturday’s decider at Alcast Park.

Speaking at the trophy presentation, Enniscorthy captain Tomás Stamp said: “It’s a great battle anytime we play Skerries. We look forward to playing you again, we want to see you up as well and we’ll have another few battles.

“To all the supporters, we wouldn’t have any fun without you! And everyone involved in the club, whether that’s people coming up taking the minis, taking underage teams, training up lads to come into our set-up.

“It’s great, we’ve had a right few young lads who broke in the last year or two and it’s brilliant to see. Our own coaches and our own backroom team, we wouldn’t be here without you. It’s been a great set-up, so thanks very much.

“On a personal note, the last thanks is to all the boys here beside me. We’ve had a huge season, you’ve been there every step of the way and everyone has given your heart, so thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

Check out photos from the play-off final between Enniscorthy and Skerries: