Flannery To The Fore As Shannon Beat Naas In Division 1B Decider

Jake Flannery steered Shannon to promotion to Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, scoring 20 points in their 30-15 play-off final victory over Naas .

The game drew a large crowd to Coonagh and the home side did not disappoint, running in tries through David Maher, Flannery and Josh Costello. Naas replied with Fionn Higgins’ charge-down effort and a late chip-and-chase score from Gary Kavanagh.

Speaking afterwards, Shannon out-half Flannery told the Limerick Leader: “It’s really special. You can see how much it means to everyone, all the families, girlfriends, friends. It just means so much to everyone and it’s just great to be a part of it.

“I feel like we built through the year nicely. I’ve been coming back (from Munster) for a few games here and there, and every time I come back it seems we’re getting better.

“It’s just easy to find into a system and a team that’s playing so well and it’s so bonded, it’s just friends playing together. It’s class.”

