#EnergiaAIL Play-Off Video Highlights – 23.04.22
The penultimate weekend of the Energia All-Ireland League season threw up some huge results. 10 teams have kept their ambitions for silverware alive, 10 teams have taken their survival hopes to the wire and team teams have seen their AIL season come to a close. There are nine season defining games next Saturday April 30th before the big one at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday May 1st – the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division final between Clontarf and Terenure College
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: MEN’S DIVISIONS HIGHLIGHTS:
Saturday, April 23
DIVISION 1A SEMI-FINALS:
CLONTARF 29 CORK CONSTITUTION 13, Castle Avenue
Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Michael Courtney, Cian O’Donoghue 2, Tadhg Bird, Dylan Donnellan; Cons: Conor Kelly 2
Cork Constitution: Try: John Forde; Con: Aidan Moynihan; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2
HT: Clontarf 15 Cork Constitution 13
TERENURE COLLEGE 20 LANSDOWNE 18, Lakelands Park
Scorers: Terenure College: Try: Adam La Grue; Pens: Caolan Dooley 5
Lansdowne: Tries: Charlie Tector, Sean Galvin; Con: Charlie Tector; Pens: Charlie Tector 2
HT: Terenure College 12 Lansdowne 6
DIVISION 1A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:
UCC 17 BALLYNAHINCH 21, the Mardyke
Scorers: UCC: Tries: Andrew O’Mahony, Penalty try; Cons: Andrew O’Mahony, Pen try con; Pen: Andrew O’Mahony
Ballynahinch: Tries: Josh Hanlon, George Pringle; Con: Conor Rankin; Pens: Conor Rankin 3
HT: UCC 7 Ballynahinch 15
DIVISION 1B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:
OLD WESLEY 36 NAAS 37, Energia Park
Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Cronan Gleeson, Ben Murphy, Ben Burns, Charlie O’Regan, Brendan Monahan; Cons: Ian Cassidy 2, Paddy McKenzie 2; Pen: Ian Cassidy
Naas: Tries: Gary Kavanagh, Tim Murphy, Sam Cahill, Donal Conroy; Cons: Peter Osborne 4; Pens: Peter Osborne 3
HT: Old Wesley 14 Naas 16
HIGHFIELD 19 SHANNON 25, Woodleigh Park
Scorers: Highfield: Try: Paddy O’Toole; Con: Shane O’Riordan; Pens: Shane O’Riordan 4
Shannon: Tries: Jordan Prenderville, Jack O’Donnell, Ronan Coffey; Cons: Jake Flannery 2; Pens: Jake Flannery 2
HT: Highfield 16 Shannon 15
DIVISION 1B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:
NAVAN 17 BANBRIDGE 25, Balreask Old
Scorers: Navan: Try: Sean McEntagart; Pens: Mark Farrell 4
Banbridge: Tries: Brendan McSorley, Ben Carson, Conor Field; Cons: Adam Doherty 2; Pens: Adam Doherty 2
HT: Navan 8 Banbridge 7
REMAINING FIXTURES:
Saturday, April 30th 2022
Men’s Division 1A Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Ballynahinch (21) v (17) UCC, Ballymacarn Park, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Shannon v Naas, TBC, 2:30pm
Men’s Division 1B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Banbridge (25) v (17) Navan, Rifle Park, 2:30pm
Division 2A Promotion Play-Off Final:
Queen’s University v Buccaneers, Dub Lane, 2:30pm
Division 2A Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Nenagh Ormond (17) v (17) Rainey Old Boys, New Ormond Park, 2:30pm
Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Greystones v Belfast Blackrock College, Dr. Hickey Park, 2:30pm
Division 2B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Ballina (19) v (34)Galwegians, Heffernan Park, 2:30pm
Division 2C Promotion Play-Off Final:
Enniscorthy v Skerries, Alcast Park, 2:30pm
Division 2C Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
City of Derry (17) v (33) Clonmel, Judge’s Road, 2:30pm
Sunday, May 1st 2022
Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A Final:
Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm