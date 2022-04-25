EnergiaAIL Play-Off Video Highlights – 23.04.22

The penultimate weekend of the Energia All-Ireland League season threw up some huge results. 10 teams have kept their ambitions for silverware alive, 10 teams have taken their survival hopes to the wire and team teams have seen their AIL season come to a close. There are nine season defining games next Saturday April 30th before the big one at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday May 1st – the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division final between Clontarf and Terenure College

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

To whet the appetite, watch the video highlights below.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: MEN’S DIVISIONS HIGHLIGHTS:

Saturday, April 23

DIVISION 1A SEMI-FINALS:

CLONTARF 29 CORK CONSTITUTION 13, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Michael Courtney, Cian O’Donoghue 2, Tadhg Bird, Dylan Donnellan; Cons: Conor Kelly 2

Cork Constitution: Try: John Forde; Con: Aidan Moynihan; Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2

HT: Clontarf 15 Cork Constitution 13

TERENURE COLLEGE 20 LANSDOWNE 18, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Try: Adam La Grue; Pens: Caolan Dooley 5

Lansdowne: Tries: Charlie Tector, Sean Galvin; Con: Charlie Tector; Pens: Charlie Tector 2

HT: Terenure College 12 Lansdowne 6

DIVISION 1A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

UCC 17 BALLYNAHINCH 21, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Tries: Andrew O’Mahony, Penalty try; Cons: Andrew O’Mahony, Pen try con; Pen: Andrew O’Mahony

Ballynahinch: Tries: Josh Hanlon, George Pringle; Con: Conor Rankin; Pens: Conor Rankin 3

HT: UCC 7 Ballynahinch 15

DIVISION 1B PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS:

OLD WESLEY 36 NAAS 37, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Cronan Gleeson, Ben Murphy, Ben Burns, Charlie O’Regan, Brendan Monahan; Cons: Ian Cassidy 2, Paddy McKenzie 2; Pen: Ian Cassidy

Naas: Tries: Gary Kavanagh, Tim Murphy, Sam Cahill, Donal Conroy; Cons: Peter Osborne 4; Pens: Peter Osborne 3

HT: Old Wesley 14 Naas 16

HIGHFIELD 19 SHANNON 25, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Try: Paddy O’Toole; Con: Shane O’Riordan; Pens: Shane O’Riordan 4

Shannon: Tries: Jordan Prenderville, Jack O’Donnell, Ronan Coffey; Cons: Jake Flannery 2; Pens: Jake Flannery 2

HT: Highfield 16 Shannon 15

DIVISION 1B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG:

NAVAN 17 BANBRIDGE 25, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Try: Sean McEntagart; Pens: Mark Farrell 4

Banbridge: Tries: Brendan McSorley, Ben Carson, Conor Field; Cons: Adam Doherty 2; Pens: Adam Doherty 2

HT: Navan 8 Banbridge 7