‘We’re Over The Moon’ – Terenure Reach First Ever #EnergiaAIL Final

Terenure College say they are ‘over the moon’ at reaching their first ever Energia All-Ireland League final . They overcame Lansdowne 20-18 in a dramatic semi-final at Lakelands Park.

They will now face Clontarf in the Division 1A decider next Sunday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

“I’m so happy for the boys,” captain Harrison Brewer told Irish Rugby TV. “We put together a team that I reckon is definitely final worthy. That was some contest. Lansdowne are an unbelievable side but all roads lead to next Sunday.

“Over the course of the year, we’ve grown as a team massively. All the new boys coming in have fitted in seamlessly. Jordan Coghlan, Cathal Marsh, all these boys are loving the environment.

“It makes it easier when we’re out on the field. You can just feel the togetherness and it got us over the line.”

He added: “It’s unbelievable, we’d the guts of two or three thousand people here (to support us at Lakelands). I’m proud to be part of this parish and this community.

We’ve lost to Clontarf twice when we played them this year, very narrowly the last time we played them. We give them the utmost respect. “They’re an unbelievable side but we’re going to be a different team on Sunday, and we’re looking forward to it massively.”

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A FINAL: Sunday, May 1

CLONTARF v TERENURE COLLEGE, Aviva Stadium, 3pm

