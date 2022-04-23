Terenure Tee Up Historic League Title Shot

After losing home semi-finals in 2015 and 2018, Terenure College thrilled the Lakelands Park faithful with a 20-18 win over Lansdowne to reach their first ever Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A final .

Caolan Dooley kicked five penalties and full-back Adam La Grue touched down in the 76th minute as Sean Skehan’s charges set up a title decider against table toppers Clontarf.

Today’s All-Ireland semi-final doubled up as the Leinster Senior Cup final, with the provincial trophy being presented to Terenure captain Harrison Brewer afterwards.

The Energia All-Ireland League final will kick off at 3pm next Sunday and promises to be a cracking contest.

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

Check out photos from Terenure’s semi-final victory over Lansdowne: