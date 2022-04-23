Second Half Tries Steer Clontarf Through To League Final

Second half tries from Tadhg Bird and Dylan Donnellan went unanswered as Clontarf dethroned 2019 champions Cork Constitution with a fine performance at Castle Avenue.

Andy Wood’s men, who topped the Division 1A table during the regular season, advanced to the Energia All-Ireland League final with a 29-13 victory at the semi-final stage.

Next Sunday’s mouth-watering decider at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm) will be a Dublin derby between ‘Tarf, the 2014 and 2016 winners, and first-time finalists Terenure College.

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

Check out photos from the heavyweight semi-final clash in Clontarf: