Ireland

Six Teams Three Days – Weekend Recap

News

3rd February 2020 07:36

By Editor

Jonathan Sexton scores a try 1/2/2020

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 1, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 1/2/2020 Ireland vs Scotland Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton scores a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Six Irish teams took to the field over the weekend from Cork to Dublin to Netherdale and Sydney, here’s a quick recap of all the action.

Ireland Men

Watch: Andy Farrell and Johnny Section with post match reaction to Ireland’s 19 – 12 win against Scotland in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

Watch: Go behind the scenes on the big day from team arrival to the players tunnel at Aviva Stadium.

Watch: It was only eight minutes on the pitch but Ronan Kelleher’s first Ireland cap was earned the hard way as party of a gritty defence to secure the win against Scotland.

Ireland Women

Ireland kicked off the Women’s 6 Nations with a win against Scotland at Energia Park on Sunday. Tries from Cliodhna Moloney, Sene Naoupu and Beibhinn Parsons secured the win.

Ballinasloe and Connacht starlet Beibhinn Parsons runs in Ireland’s third and final try against Scotland at Energia Park ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Read: An intercept try from Beibhinn Parsons helped to seal Ireland’s 18-14 win against Scotland on day one of the Women’s 6 Nations.

Watch: Head Coach Adam Griggs is looking for more consistency from his side – post match reaction from Energia Park.

Watch: Take a look behind the scenes at Energia Park.

Ireland U20

Irish Independent Park was a lively spot on Friday night as the Ireland U20s ran in six tries and Leesider Jack Crowley picked up 18 points.

Under-20 Six Nations Championship Round 1, Irish Independent Park, Cork 31/1/2020Ireland U20 vs Scotland U20Irelands Jack Crowley on his way to scoring his second tryMandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Read: Six-Try Triumph Gets Ireland Under-20s Off To Encouraging Start

Gallery: Maximum Points For Ireland In Cork

Ireland Sevens

Ireland’s Sevens teams struggled in the Sydney heat but Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe moved closer to a significant try milestone while the Men’s team earned a 7th place finish.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Ireland’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored four tries in Sydney this weekend. ©Mike Lee/KLC Fotos/World Rugby

Read: Murphy-Crowe Closes In On World Series Landmark As Ireland Finish 11th

Read: Second-Half Surge Sees Ireland Down Pumas And Earn 7th Place

Ireland Clubs

The Ireland Club team put themselves in pole position to win the Dalriada Cup with a five try victory in Netherdale on Friday night.

Old Wesley back rower Paul Derham leads the charge for the victorious Ireland Club XV during their well-judged victory over their Scottish counterparts ©INPHO/Craig Watson

Read & Watch: Scotland Club XV 17 Ireland Club XV 39: Recap

Gallery: Ireland Clubs Notch Five Tries

 