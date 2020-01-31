Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
46 mins ago
Report
Six-Try Triumph Gets Ireland Under-20s Off To Encouraging Start
Leesider Jack Crowley shone under the Irish Independent Park floodlights as his 18-point haul helped the Ireland Under-20s to a…
15 hours ago
News
Deeny Ready To Step Up Again For Ireland Under-20s
As one of seven surviving members from last year’s Grand Slam-winning squad, you’d be forgiven for thinking Brian Deeny has…
2 days ago
News
McNamara Names Ireland Under-20 Team For Six Nations Opener
Head Coach Noel McNamara has today named his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face Scotland in Friday night’s…
