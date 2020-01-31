Six-Try Triumph Gets Ireland Under-20s Off To Encouraging Start

As one of seven surviving members from last year’s Grand Slam-winning squad, you’d be forgiven for thinking Brian Deeny has…

As one of seven surviving members from last year’s Grand Slam-winning squad, you’d be forgiven for thinking Brian Deeny has…

News Deeny Ready To Step Up Again For Ireland Under-20s

Head Coach Noel McNamara has today named his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face Scotland in Friday night’s…

Head Coach Noel McNamara has today named his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face Scotland in Friday night’s…

28th Jan 2020 Watch ‘It’s Something You Desire To Be’ – Ireland Under-20 Captain McCann