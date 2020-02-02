Jump to main content

Parsons’ Intercept Try Propels Ireland Women Over Finish Line
Related news

Women's Six Nations Championship Round 1, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Co. Dublin 2/2/2020 Ireland Women vs Scotland Women The Ireland team during the anthems Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
21 mins ago
In Pics

In Pics: Ireland Edge Out Scotland At Energia Park

Ireland scored three tries but required a strong defensive effort to hang on for the win against Scotland in the…
37 mins ago
Report

Parsons’ Intercept Try Propels Ireland Women Over Finish Line

Beibhinn Parsons struck the decisive blow as her 66th-minute intercept try saw the Ireland Women edge out Scotland 18-14 in…
Parsons’ Intercept Try Propels Ireland Women Over Finish Line
9 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Scotland Women

The road towards Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification begins for the Ireland and Scotland Women this afternoon, as both sides…
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Scotland Women
14 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Women Prepare To Renew Rivalries With Scotland

The Ireland Women's squad returned to the Energia Park pitch for the Captain's Run. Their Women's Six Nations opener against…
Ireland Women Prepare To Renew Rivalries With Scotland
#ShouldertoShoulder 15 hours ago
News

Doyle ‘Very Excited’ For Her Energia Park Debut

Following a lengthy absence, Aoife Doyle will return to 15s international rugby when Ireland kick off their Women's Six Nations…
Doyle ‘Very Excited’ For Her Energia Park Debut
