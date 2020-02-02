Parsons’ Intercept Try Propels Ireland Women Over Finish Line

Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
21 mins ago
In Pics
In Pics: Ireland Edge Out Scotland At Energia Park
Ireland scored three tries but required a strong defensive effort to hang on for the win against Scotland in the…
9 hours ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland Women v Scotland Women
The road towards Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification begins for the Ireland and Scotland Women this afternoon, as both sides…
14 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Women Prepare To Renew Rivalries With Scotland
The Ireland Women's squad returned to the Energia Park pitch for the Captain's Run. Their Women's Six Nations opener against…
