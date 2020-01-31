Scotland Club XV 17 Ireland Club XV 39: Recap

SCOTLAND CLUB XV 39 IRELAND CLUB XV 17 , Netherdale, Galashiels.

Related News

Ireland Club XV posted a record score to beat Scotland Club XV 39-17 in Galashiels. The squad of players from the Energia All-Ireland League produced five tries and served notice ahead of the series decider in Dublin next Friday.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Bryan Fitzgerald opened the scoring after 8 minutes. The Garryowen centre ran the perfect support line after James Taylor’s initial break in and had the gas to finish from the 10m line.

Taylor and Man of the Match Aran Hehir were distributing well from half-back and had constant options from a slew of ball carriers.

Paul Derham was next to break the line and give the scoring pass to Hehir before the forwards took over for Conor Maguire’s try after 32 minutes.

The Scottish pack led a strong come-back in the second half and it was a one-score game after 62 minutes when Scott Bickerstaff strong-armed his way over the line for his second try.

Ireland Club XV’s replacements were instrumental in deciding the game. Gerry Hurley’s penalty stemmed Scottish momentum after Peter Claffey forced a turnover.

Full-back Jamie Heuston was next to score and Matthew Byrne cut in off his wing to score in the final play and ensure a record points haul for an Irish Club international side.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Gearoid Prendergast said:

“We played from really good rugby in the first half. We played a high tempo game with a lot of intent like we spoke about.

“The first 25-30 minutes of the second half were very disappointing but we showed in the last 10 minutes what we’re capable of. To come out of Scotland with that kind of win is superb but we have to build on it now for next week.

“We know that we’ll be at home in front of our own supporters. That’s huge. The most important thing from a rugby perspective is to take the learnings from tonight, particularly in relation to the second half where they owned the ball. We need to address that and kick on.”

Scorers: Scotland Club XV: Tries: Scott Bickerstaff 2, Colin Sturgeon, Cons: Aaron McColm

Ireland Club XV: Tries: Bryan Fitzgerald, Aran Hehir, Conor Maguire, Jamie Heuston, Matthew Byrne; Pens: James Taylor, Gerry Hurley; Con: James Taylor 2, Gerry Hurley 2.

HT: Scotland Club XV 5 Ireland Club XV 22

Player Of The Match: Aran Hehir

SCOTLAND CLUB XV: Grant Mollison, Scott Bickerstaff, Conor Bickerstaff, Colin Sturgeon, Callum Young; Aaran McColm, Gregor Christie; Shawn Muir, Fergus Scott, Calvin Henderson, Mike Vernel, Gregor Law, Jamie Sole, Wallace Nelson, Ewan McDougall.

Replacements: Matt Carryer, William Farquhar, Gary Strain, Robin Cessford, Nathaniel Coe, Patrick Boyer, Andrew Mitchell, Steven Hamilton.

IRELAND CLUB XV: Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Pa Ryan (Shannon), Brian Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Jack Ringrose (UCD); James Taylor (UCC), Aran Hehir (Shannon); Colm Maguire (Old Wesley), John Sutton (Cork Constutution), Andrew Keating (Garryowen), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (capt) (Young Munster), Michael Melia (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Paul Derham (Old Wesley).

Replacements: Adam Clarkin (Terenure College), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen), JP Phelan (Clontarf), Peter Claffey (Terenure College), Ryan Murphy (UCC), Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Matthew Byrne (Terenure College).