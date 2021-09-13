Jump to main content

Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland
Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
#NothingLikeIt 3 hours ago
Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

Ireland kick off their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against Spain in Parma on Monday evening - and…
5 hours ago
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland

Ireland begin their bid to qualify for next year's Rugby World Cup, tackling Spain first up in the much-anticipated round-robin…
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland
#NothingLikeIt 6 hours ago
Griffin: ‘We’ve Been Waiting 18 Months For This. We’re Ready’

Having waited so long for a shot at reaching next year's tournament, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is relieved to finally…
Griffin: ‘We’ve Been Waiting 18 Months For This. We’re Ready’
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
Ireland Team To Face Spain In RWC 2021 Europe Qualifier Named

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 for Monday's opening game of the Rugby World Cup…
Ireland Team To Face Spain In RWC 2021 Europe Qualifier Named
10th Sep 2021
Ireland Add Finishing Touches To Prep For Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

The Ireland squad completed their final preparations for next week's Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier at the IRFU High…
Ireland Add Finishing Touches To Prep For Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
