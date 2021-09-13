Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard
3 hours ago
Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
Ireland kick off their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against Spain in Parma on Monday evening - and…
6 hours ago
Griffin: ‘We’ve Been Waiting 18 Months For This. We’re Ready’
Having waited so long for a shot at reaching next year's tournament, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is relieved to finally…
1 day ago
Ireland Team To Face Spain In RWC 2021 Europe Qualifier Named
Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 for Monday's opening game of the Rugby World Cup…
