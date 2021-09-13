Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

Ireland kick off their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against Spain in Parma on Monday evening – and you can watch all the action on the World Rugby live stream below.

Adam Griggs‘ side have been building towards this tournament for the last 18 months as they bid to book their ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, and Spain provide the first challenge for Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (Kick-off 5pm Irish time).