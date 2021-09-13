Ireland Slip Up Against Spain In First Qualifier Match

Flying winger Beibhinn Parsons scored their only try as Ireland lost 8-7 to Spain on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier in Parma .

Missed chances and a very high error count made for a frustrating first outing for Adam Griggs’ side since April.

It is still all to play for in the four-team round-robin tournament – Ireland face host nation Italy at the same venue on Sunday (3pm local time/2pm Irish time).

The competition winners advance straight to the World Cup in New Zealand next year, while the runners-up move on to the final qualification tournament.

Check out the match photo gallery below: