Spain Swoop To Dent Ireland’s World Cup Qualification Hopes

Related news
4 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Slip Up Against Spain In First Qualifier Match
Flying winger Beibhinn Parsons scored their only try as Ireland lost 8-7 to Spain on the opening day of the…
10 hours ago
News
Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
Ireland kick off their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against Spain in Parma on Monday evening - and…
13 hours ago
Preview
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland
Ireland begin their bid to qualify for next year's Rugby World Cup, tackling Spain first up in the much-anticipated round-robin…
