Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Spain Swoop To Dent Ireland’s World Cup Qualification Hopes
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Ireland Slip Up Against Spain In First Qualifier Match
4 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Slip Up Against Spain In First Qualifier Match

Flying winger Beibhinn Parsons scored their only try as Ireland lost 8-7 to Spain on the opening day of the…
4 hours ago
Report

Spain Swoop To Dent Ireland’s World Cup Qualification Hopes

Ireland endured a nightmare start to the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier as they went down 8-7 to Spain…
Spain Swoop To Dent Ireland’s World Cup Qualification Hopes
#NothingLikeIt 10 hours ago
News

Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

Ireland kick off their Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier campaign against Spain in Parma on Monday evening - and…
Watch Live: Spain v Ireland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier
13 hours ago
Preview

Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland

Ireland begin their bid to qualify for next year's Rugby World Cup, tackling Spain first up in the much-anticipated round-robin…
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Spain v Ireland
#NothingLikeIt 13 hours ago
News

Griffin: ‘We’ve Been Waiting 18 Months For This. We’re Ready’

Having waited so long for a shot at reaching next year's tournament, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is relieved to finally…
Griffin: ‘We’ve Been Waiting 18 Months For This. We’re Ready’
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics