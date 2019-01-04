Match Page - Scoreboard
World Ranking
3
New Zealand
4
Ireland
Related news
3 hours ago
Report
Porter Brace Powers Ireland To Historic Victory In Dunedin
Ireland made history with their first ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, bringing the Test series…
4 hours ago
In Pics
Two-Try Ireland Take Series To Wellington Decider
Ireland pulled off a historic result to tie up their Test series against New Zealand at one-all. Two tries from…
