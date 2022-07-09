Highlights: Ireland Make History And Level The Series
Rugby history made as Ireland secured their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand. In an action-packed second Test, Ireland took the lead just two minutes in, thanks to an Andrew Porter try, and held it for the entire game.
The first half saw New Zealand reduced to 14 and sometimes 13 men after two yellow cards and a red. Ian Foster’s side were resilient and even scored just before the break to reduce the arrears to 10-7.
Ireland fired back quickly with a second try from loosehead Porter and then piled pressure on the hosts to gradually extend their lead through the boot of captain Jonathan Sexton, who finished with 13 points.
A late Will Jordan try, preceded by a series of surges at the line, was New Zealand’s only second half score as Ireland’s robust defence helped them to close out a stirring 23-12 victory.