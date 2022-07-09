Highlights: Ireland Make History And Level The Series

Rugby history made as Ireland secured their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand. In an action-packed second Test, Ireland took the lead just two minutes in, thanks to an Andrew Porter try, and held it for the entire game .

The first half saw New Zealand reduced to 14 and sometimes 13 men after two yellow cards and a red. Ian Foster’s side were resilient and even scored just before the break to reduce the arrears to 10-7.

Ireland fired back quickly with a second try from loosehead Porter and then piled pressure on the hosts to gradually extend their lead through the boot of captain Jonathan Sexton, who finished with 13 points.

A late Will Jordan try, preceded by a series of surges at the line, was New Zealand’s only second half score as Ireland’s robust defence helped them to close out a stirring 23-12 victory.