Ireland’s World Cup Dreams Shattered By Scots’ Late Show
2 hours ago
Report

Ireland's quest for a place at next year's Rugby World Cup is over after a devastating 20-18 defeat to Scotland…
#NothingLikeIt 8 hours ago
News

Watch Live: Ireland v Scotland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

A Saturday showdown awaits as Ireland and Scotland go head-to-head in a crunch Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier finale…
#NothingLikeIt 13 hours ago
News

Griffin Ready To Lead Ireland Into Scotland Test

Ahead of their crunch final round encounter with Scotland in the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin…
21 hours ago
Preview

Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Ireland v Scotland

Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Spain are all tied on five points after two rounds, with each team winning one game,…
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
News

Griggs Names Unchanged Ireland Team For Scotland Showdown

Head coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland team for Saturday's Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier showdown with Scotland…
