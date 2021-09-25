Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
2 hours ago
Report
Ireland’s World Cup Dreams Shattered By Scots’ Late Show
Ireland's quest for a place at next year's Rugby World Cup is over after a devastating 20-18 defeat to Scotland…
13 hours ago
News
Griffin Ready To Lead Ireland Into Scotland Test
Ahead of their crunch final round encounter with Scotland in the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin…
21 hours ago
Preview
Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Ireland v Scotland
Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Spain are all tied on five points after two rounds, with each team winning one game,…
