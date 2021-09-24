Jump to main content

Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifier: Ireland v Scotland
Head to Head

Ireland Senior Form Guide

Last 3 Meetings

Related news

4 hours ago
Preview

Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Spain are all tied on five points after two rounds, with each team winning one game,…
#NothingLikeIt 17 hours ago
News

Griggs Names Unchanged Ireland Team For Scotland Showdown

Head Coach Adam Griggs has named his Ireland Match Day 23 for Saturday's Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier showdown…
#NothingLikeIt 1 day ago
News

Higgins Settling Into Her Role In Ireland’s Midfield

It is set to be her maiden outing against Scotland - and the side's first encounter with them in over…
#NothingLikeIt 22nd Sep 2021
News

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier Finale Live On RTÉ

Ireland's crunch Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier against Scotland in Parma will be shown live on RTÉ 2 this…
#NothingLikeIt 22nd Sep 2021
News

McMahon Relishing The Pressure Of The Green Jersey After Injury Comeback

Ireland flanker Edel McMahon has insisted coping with pressure will not be an issue when they cross the white line…
