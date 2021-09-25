Watch Live: Ireland v Scotland, Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier

A Saturday showdown awaits as Ireland and Scotland go head-to-head in a crunch Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier finale this evening (Kick-off 5pm Irish time).

Adam Griggs‘ side are one of four teams bidding to secure the ticket to next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand – and it all comes down to the final round of games in Parma.

Tune in to the action on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player, or watch live on the World Rugby YouTube channel below.