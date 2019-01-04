Match Page - Scoreboard
World Ranking
3
New Zealand
4
Ireland
Related news
6 hours ago
News
Andy Farrell Post Match Press Conference At Eden Park
Andy Farrell said that the Ireland dressing room is one 'that will dust itself off, learn the lessons and attack…
11 hours ago
News
First Test Highlights: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19
It was a tough night at the office for Ireland as New Zealand extended their outstanding unbeaten Eden Park record…
12 hours ago
In Pics
First Test: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19
Ireland got off to a flying start at Eden Park with a well-taken Keith Earls try, but New Zealand were…
