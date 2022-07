Ireland got off to a flying start at Eden Park with a well-taken Keith Earls try, but New Zealand were in clinical form as four converted scores gave them a 28-5 half-time lead.

A slick Garry Ringrose effort and a late one from replacement Bundee Aki were not enough as Ireland fell to a 42-19 first Test defeat.

The middle game of the series takes place in Dunedin next Saturday (kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time).