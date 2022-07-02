Jump to main content

First Test Highlights: New Zealand 42 Ireland 19

News

2nd July 2022 10:59

By Editor

Andrew Porter and James Ryan are pictured during the second half of Ireland's 42-19 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

It was a tough night at the office for Ireland as New Zealand extended their outstanding unbeaten Eden Park record with a convincing 42-19 victory.

Ireland started brightly and took the lead through an excellent Keith Earls try, but the home side hit back hard to lead 28-5 at half-time.

Despite Andy Farrell’s men scoring again at the start and end of the second half through Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, it was not enough as the All Blacks prevailed.