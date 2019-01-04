Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland Stand Firm To Seal Historic Series Win In New Zealand
1 hour ago
Ireland Stand Firm To Seal Historic Series Win In New Zealand

Ireland followed up last week's historic result with a first ever series win over New Zealand as they dug deep…
Highlights & Reaction: Four Tries Fire Ireland Past All Blacks

Ireland created more history as they wrapped up their summer tour with an enthralling 32-22 victory in Wellington to clinch…
Ireland Win A Test Series In New Zealand

An incredible night in Wellington as Ireland make rugby history winning a first test series in New Zealand. Speaking about…
Summer Tour: New Zealand v Ireland – The Final Test

Summer Tour Third Test: New Zealand v Ireland

A grandstand finish to the summer tour sees Ireland bidding to create more history, as the carrot of a 2-1…


