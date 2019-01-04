Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
4
New Zealand
2
Ireland
Related news
1 hour ago
Report
Ireland Stand Firm To Seal Historic Series Win In New Zealand
Ireland followed up last week's historic result with a first ever series win over New Zealand as they dug deep…
2 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Win A Test Series In New Zealand
An incredible night in Wellington as Ireland make rugby history winning a first test series in New Zealand. Speaking about…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players