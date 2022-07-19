Porter Citing From Third Test Is Dismissed

A citing complaint against Ireland prop Andrew Porter for an act of foul play has been dismissed today by an independent judicial committee.

Porter was cited for an act of foul play contrary to law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously) – a high tackle on New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick – during Ireland’s 32-22 third Test win in Wellington on Saturday.

The independent committee, chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland), heard the case.

They considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles and submissions from Porter, who was yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes following the incident, and his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd.

Porter admitted that he committed an act of foul play, but maintained that the red card threshold had not been met and that the yellow card issued at the time was correct in the circumstances.

Having considered all the evidence, the independent committee applied World Rugby’s Head Contact Process and agreed with the match officials’ on-field decision that the player’s act of foul play for a breach of law 9.13 did not meet the red card threshold due to the absorbing nature of the tackle.

On that basis, the independent committee deemed the act of foul play did not merit further sanction, and the citing complaint was dismissed.

