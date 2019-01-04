Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
18 hours ago
News
Hansen: Getting My First Cap Is Something I’ll Remember Forever
Shortly after his impressive debut performance against Wales, Ireland's newly-capped winger Mack Hansen was quick to establish contact with his…
20 hours ago
News
‘As A Hit-Out, It Was Perfect For Us’ – Farrell
Head coach Andy Farrell was delighted to come away with maximum points as Ireland kicked off their Guinness Six Nations…
1 day ago
Report
Bonus Point Reward For Fast-Starting Ireland
Andrew Conway's second half brace of tries guided Ireland to a well-judged 29-7 bonus point win over Wales in the…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players