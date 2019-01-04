Jump to main content

Bonus Point Reward For Fast-Starting Ireland
Hansen: Getting My First Cap Is Something I’ll Remember Forever
Hansen: Getting My First Cap Is Something I’ll Remember Forever

Shortly after his impressive debut performance against Wales, Ireland's newly-capped winger Mack Hansen was quick to establish contact with his…
Sexton: There’s Plenty Of Stuff We Need To Brush Up On

Following the frustration of last season's defeat in Cardiff, Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton was pleased to start the 2022 Guinness…
‘As A Hit-Out, It Was Perfect For Us’ – Farrell

Head coach Andy Farrell was delighted to come away with maximum points as Ireland kicked off their Guinness Six Nations…
Bonus Point Reward For Fast-Starting Ireland

Andrew Conway's second half brace of tries guided Ireland to a well-judged 29-7 bonus point win over Wales in the…
Post-Match Press Conference With Farrell & Sexton

The win, the bonus point and room for improvement - Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton on what pleased him about the…
