Match Page - Scoreboard

Women’s Six Nations Preview: England Women v Ireland Women
2 hours ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: England Women v Ireland Women

The stage is set for a mouth-watering Women's Six Nations top of the table clash, with Ciara Griffin and her…
6 hours ago
Watch

‘Everyone’s Flying, There’s A Good Buzz Within The Group’ – Griffin

The day of the Captain's Run is more than just a light training session. There is plenty of preparation to…
10 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Women Hold Captain’s Run In Doncaster

The Ireland Women's squad got to familiarise themselves today with Doncaster's Castle Park, the venue for Sunday's sold-out Six Nations…
#ShouldertoShoulder 16 hours ago
News

Naoupu ‘Excited’ By Growing Depth Of Irish Midfield

Having made significant strides already in 2020, Ireland Women's centre Sene Naoupu is ready to take things to the next…
16 hours ago
Watch

Griggs: We Want To Put Them Under Pressure

Ireland Women's head coach Adam Griggs takes us through the changes to the team and looks forward to his side…
