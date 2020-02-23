Ireland Women’s Winning Start Ended By Five-Try England

Match Page - Scoreboard
3 hours ago
Ireland Women Show Defensive Grit In Improved Second Half Display
An improved second half performance, during which they restricted England to a single try, should act as a springboard forward…
17 hours ago
Women’s Six Nations Preview: England Women v Ireland Women
The stage is set for a mouth-watering Women's Six Nations top of the table clash, with Ciara Griffin and her…
22 hours ago
‘Everyone’s Flying, There’s A Good Buzz Within The Group’ – Griffin
The day of the Captain's Run is more than just a light training session. There is plenty of preparation to…
