Ireland

Ireland Women’s Winning Start Ended By Five-Try England
Ireland Women Show Defensive Grit In Improved Second Half Display
3 hours ago
In Pics

An improved second half performance, during which they restricted England to a single try, should act as a springboard forward…
5 hours ago
Report

Reigning champions England ran in five unanswered tries to triumph 27-0 in Doncaster and end Ireland's winning start to the…
17 hours ago
Preview

The stage is set for a mouth-watering Women's Six Nations top of the table clash, with Ciara Griffin and her…
22 hours ago
Watch

The day of the Captain's Run is more than just a light training session. There is plenty of preparation to…
1 day ago
In Pics

The Ireland Women's squad got to familiarise themselves today with Doncaster's Castle Park, the venue for Sunday's sold-out Six Nations…
