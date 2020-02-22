Ireland Women Hold Captain’s Run In Doncaster

The Ireland Women’s squad got to familiarise themselves today with Doncaster’s Castle Park, the venue for Sunday’s sold-out Six Nations encounter with England (kick-off 12.45pm).

Speaking after the Captain’s Run session, Ireland captain Ciara Griffin said: “It was nice to get a run on the pitch, see what the surface is like. It was a good hit-out there, there’s nice accuracy, there’s a good buzz within the group. We’re just looking forward to getting going.

“It’s a lovely location, a nice pitch. All the stand is close by so there’s going to be a good buzz tomorrow and we’re just looking forward to kicking it off.”