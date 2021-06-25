Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC logo

Match Page - Scoreboard

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
7 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s

Matchday two of the Under-20 Six Nations in Cardiff concludes with a crunch encounter between Ireland, who sit top of…
#futureisgreen 8 hours ago
News

Osborne: Leinster Experience Has Been Really Beneficial

As he looks to help the Ireland Under-20s continue their winning form in the Six Nations tonight, Jamie Osborne says…
Osborne: Leinster Experience Has Been Really Beneficial
#futureisgreen 9 hours ago
News

‘Wales In Cardiff Is A Brilliant Challenge For Us’ – Leamy

The Ireland Under-20s may have begun their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 38-7 win over Scotland, but defence coach…
‘Wales In Cardiff Is A Brilliant Challenge For Us’ – Leamy
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

Ireland Under-20 Team To Face Wales Named

Head coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night's U-20 Six Nations round…
Ireland Under-20 Team To Face Wales Named
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics