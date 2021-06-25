Ireland U-20s Make It Two From Two In Cardiff
Richie Murphy‘s Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, made it two wins from two at the start of the 2021 U20 Six Nations with a five-try, 40-12 victory over Wales on Friday night.
Building on from their Round 1 defeat of Scotland, Ireland moved top of the U20 Six Nations table with a second consecutive bonus-point win at Cardiff Arms Park, courtesy of tries from Cathal Forde, Chris Cosgrave, Nathan Doak, Daniel Okeke and Alex Kendellen.
Check out the best action shots from Cardiff below.