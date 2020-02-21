Jump to main content

Under-20 Six Nations Preview: England Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
7 hours ago
Preview

The Ireland Under-20s' first away trip of the season takes them to Franklin's Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints. Ireland…
19 hours ago
Watch

Having made his Ireland Under-20 debut during last summer's World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Argentina, versatile prop Charlie Ward is…
Charlie Ward
FutureIsGreen 2 days ago
News

Head Coach Noel McNamara has named his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday’s Under-20 Six Nations clash against…
2 days ago
Watch

Ahead of Ireland's first away game in this year's Under-20 Six Nations, Irish Rugby TV caught up with hooker Tom…
17th Feb 2020
Watch

Back-to-back home victories at the start of their Six Nations campaign has put the Ireland Under-20s in an excellent position…
