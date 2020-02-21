McCann And Ahern Lead Ireland Under-20s To Six-Try Victory

Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
11 seconds ago
In Pics
Ireland Under-20s Enjoy Triple Crown Success In Northampton
It was a night to remember for the Ireland Under-20s in Northampton where a six-try haul, including a brace from…
22 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Six Nations Preview: England Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
The Ireland Under-20s' first away trip of the season takes them to Franklin's Gardens, the home of Northampton Saints. Ireland…
1 day ago
Watch
Ward And The Ireland Under-20s Pack Ready For England Test
Having made his Ireland Under-20 debut during last summer's World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Argentina, versatile prop Charlie Ward is…
