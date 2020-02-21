Ireland Under-20s Enjoy Triple Crown Success In Northampton

It was a night to remember for the Ireland Under-20s in Northampton where a six-try haul, including a brace from lock Thomas Ahern, steered them to a 39-21 bonus point victory over England.

The Triple Crown-clinching result has Noel McNamara’s side six points clear at the top of the table, at the midpoint of the U-20 Six Nations. Click here to read the match report.

Tickets for Ireland’s third and final home game of the campaign against Italy, at Irish Independent Park on Friday, March 6, are available on Ticketmaster.ie.