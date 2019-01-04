Match Page - Scoreboard
2 hours ago
Preview
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland
As much-changed Ireland aim to put their best foot forward against England, more than 15,000 tickets have been sold -…
2 hours ago
News
Dane: As A Nine, I Live For These Big Games
Kathryn Dane believes 'cohesion and culture' are helping the Ireland Women's squad to progress under the guidance of new head…
20 hours ago
News
‘This Is Molly’s Chance To Shine’ – McWilliams
Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams said his squad are in buoyant mood ahead of their TikTok Women's Six Nations showdown…
