Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland
TikTok Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland
2 hours ago
Preview

TikTok Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland

As much-changed Ireland aim to put their best foot forward against England, more than 15,000 tickets have been sold -…
#NothingLikeIt 2 hours ago
News

Fryday: They’ll Stand Up And Rise To The Occasion

Nichola Fryday is hoping that the Ireland can impose their game on England when the two teams meet in the…
Fryday: They’ll Stand Up And Rise To The Occasion
#NothingLikeIt 2 hours ago
News

Dane: As A Nine, I Live For These Big Games

Kathryn Dane believes 'cohesion and culture' are helping the Ireland Women's squad to progress under the guidance of new head…
Dane: As A Nine, I Live For These Big Games
#NothingLikeIt 20 hours ago
News

‘This Is Molly’s Chance To Shine’ – McWilliams

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams said his squad are in buoyant mood ahead of their TikTok Women's Six Nations showdown…
‘This Is Molly’s Chance To Shine’ – McWilliams
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
News

McWilliams Announces Ireland Team To Face England

Head coach Greg McWilliams has named the Ireland team, sponsored by Aon, for Sunday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash with…
McWilliams Announces Ireland Team To Face England
