New Caps Scuffil-McCabe And Byrne Add To Ireland’s Squad Depth

Railway Union duo Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Niamh Byrne were the latest players to step up and make their debuts for Ireland in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship.

It was a tough outing for Ireland who lost 69-0 to a power-packed England team in sunny Leicester. However, there were some positives to take forward into next week’s final round.

Scuffil-McCabe and fellow back Byrne won their first caps, while Neve Jones and Edel McMahon led a superb defensive effort during the first half that kept England to just 10 points.

The high intensity and workload took its toll during the final 40 minutes, along with a yellow card and a red, but Greg McWilliams’ side can still close out the tournament on a high.

They host their first ever Six Nations game at Kingspan Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 8pm), with Scotland the visitors. Click here to buy ticket(s) for the Belfast clash.

Check out photos from Ireland’s fourth round encounter with England: