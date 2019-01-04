Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

First Half Display Offers Ireland Encouragement Despite Big Defeat
New Caps Scuffil-McCabe And Byrne Add To Ireland’s Squad Depth
15 mins ago
New Caps Scuffil-McCabe And Byrne Add To Ireland’s Squad Depth

Railway Union duo Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Niamh Byrne were the latest players to step up and make their debuts for…
2 hours ago
Report

First Half Display Offers Ireland Encouragement Despite Big Defeat

Ireland leaked five tries while down to 14 players as England ruthlessly ran out 69-0 winners of today's TikTok Women's…
First Half Display Offers Ireland Encouragement Despite Big Defeat
6 hours ago
TikTok Women’s Six Nations – England v Ireland Match Centre

14 hours ago
Preview

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland

As much-changed Ireland aim to put their best foot forward against England, more than 15,000 tickets have been sold -…
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland
Fryday: They’ll Stand Up And Rise To The Occasion

Nichola Fryday is hoping that the Ireland can impose their game on England when the two teams meet in the…
Fryday: They’ll Stand Up And Rise To The Occasion
