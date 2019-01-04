Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Summer Tour Third Test: New Zealand v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

4

New Zealand

2

Ireland

Related news

Summer Tour: New Zealand v Ireland – The Final Test
5 hours ago
Live Matches

Summer Tour: New Zealand v Ireland – The Final Test

5 hours ago
Preview

Summer Tour Third Test: New Zealand v Ireland

A grandstand finish to the summer tour sees Ireland bidding to create more history, as the carrot of a 2-1…
Summer Tour Third Test: New Zealand v Ireland
#nztour2022 5 hours ago
News

Sexton: It’s The Last Tour, We Want To Do Something Special

A key factor in Ireland putting themselves in a position to win a Test series in New Zealand has been…
Sexton: It’s The Last Tour, We Want To Do Something Special
#nztour2022 10 hours ago
News

‘The Job’s Not Done’ – Lowe

James Lowe's smile and sunny disposition are beaming even brighter. Things are going well on and off the pitch. Just…
‘The Job’s Not Done’ – Lowe
16 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run At Sky Stadium

The Ireland squad finalised their preparations at Sky Stadium this morning ahead of Saturday's third and deciding Test against New…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Sky Stadium
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics